TTD EO hails SV Arts College for bagging NAAC A + recognition

Tirupati: TTD-run SV Arts College bagged the prestigious NAAC A+ as a testimony to its facilities for providing quality education. It is the first-degree college set up in the pilgrim city in the year 1945. TTD as part of its social service activities in the areas of health and education established the college, which later emerged as major educational institution offering degree courses and later introduced post-graduate courses also.

On the occasion, the college faculty led by its principal Dr Narayanamma met TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Wednesday at his chambers in the administrative building here. The EO congratulated the principal, faculty and staff for the college bagging the NAAC A + recognition and wanted them to strive more for such achievement. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD EO complimented JEO Sada Bhargavi for her leadership in promoting infrastructure in TTD educational institutions, which made the NAAC A+ recognition possible.

Very recently the SP Mahila Degree and PG College too achieved NAAC A+ recognition. Other TTD institutions should take these two colleges as role models and improve standards of education and facilities in the institution to achieve higher goals, EO said, assuring all support for development of the educational institutions. College lecturers Bhaskarudu, Usha, Vani, Vijayasri, Prasada Rao and Chalapathi were present.