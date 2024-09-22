TTD EO Shyamala Rao Meets CM Chandrababu, gives report on laddu controversy

In a significant meeting held at Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Undavalli, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) Shyamala Rao provided a detailed briefing about recent developments at the temple, including an invitation to the Chief Minister for the upcoming Brahmotsavam festival.

During the meeting, Shyamala Rao also presented a report concerning the alarming findings of adulteration in ghee used for the prasadam (offering) at the sacred temple. This issue has rapidly gained national attention, prompting the Andhra Pradesh government to consider a comprehensive investigation.

In addition to the meeting, TTD officials are diligently preparing for the Mahashanthi Yaga scheduled to take place at the Tirumala Srivari Temple on Monday. The priests will conduct the homam in the temple's yaga hall from 6 AM to 10 AM, aligning the ceremony with the auspicious Rohini Nakshatra. The rituals will commence with Maha Shanti Yagam and Vastu Homam, concluding with a Samprokshan involving Panchagavya offerings.

In light of the adulteration scandal, the AP Government is committed to conducting a full-scale inquiry to ensure the integrity of offerings made to millions of devotees. The preliminary report submitted by the TTD EO is currently under examination, and officials are contemplating the formation of agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to address the matter thoroughly.

Given the heightened sensitivity surrounding the laddu controversy, the state government is moving swiftly to finalize its approach to the investigation, potentially writing to the Central Government to recommend a CBI probe. Officials are expected to make a decisive announcement by tomorrow as they prioritize the sentiments of devotees across the nation.