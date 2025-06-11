TTD EO stresses on timely resolution of employee issues

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao directed officials to address the issues faced by TTD employees, who are devoted to serving the pilgrims, without delay. He conducted a review meeting with senior officers of various departments of TTD at the Administrative Building on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO emphasised that problems related to employees should be resolved in a timely manner.

Matters that fall under government jurisdiction should be discussed with the concerned officials and appropriate permissions obtained. He also instructed that allocations for the Employees’ Health Care Fund and payment of other allowances should be made without delays. Promotions, transfers, and compassionate appointments should be carried out as per regulations.

The EO specifically directed officials to immediately resolve drainage issues, building leakages, power supply, and other problems in the TTD quarters located in GNB, SV Poor Home, KT, Vinayaka Nagar, and Ramanagar areas. He suggested forming a committee with senior officers to resolve the issues related to permissions for the already allotted house sites.

Senior officials were also advised to discuss and plan improvements in roads, drainage, and other infrastructure facilities in these areas.

He further instructed senior officers to continuously engage with lower-level employees to understand and resolve their issues. Any problems requiring government-level intervention should be brought to his notice.

TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam, CE TV Satyanarayana, DLO Varaprasad Rao, several Deputy EOs from various departments, and other staff members participated in the meeting.