TTD EO unveils Devuni Kadapa Brahmotsavam posters

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao released posters of annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy at Devuni Kadapa in Kadapa district.

The posters were released at the EO chambers in TTD administrative building in Tirupati on Monday, in which JEO Veerabrahmam, CE Satyanarayana, Deputy EOs Natesh Babu and Prashanthi, and others participated.