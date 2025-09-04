TTD introduces new categories in Srivari Seva

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman B R Naidu on Wednesday announced significant reforms in the Srivari Seva initiative, under which thousands of devotees render voluntary services every day at the hill shrine.

Speaking to the media after launching a new module on the TTD website, he said the changes were being introduced on the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to further streamline and expand the programme. executive officer J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and other officials were present.

The Srivari Seva programme, launched in 2000 at Tirumala by the Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipathi Sri Jayendra Saraswati Swamy, is nearing completion of 25 years. Over this period, more than 17 lakh devotees have participated in the voluntary service programme at Tirumala and Tirupati. Currently, around 3,500 volunteers take part daily, supporting TTD operations across all departments.

TTD chairman said that a new Trainer and Group Supervisor Module has been introduced, allowing registration of trainers who will prepare volunteers for Srivari Seva. Volunteers will undergo a three-day training programme followed by a one-day field visit. Trainers, in turn, will guide group supervisors and volunteers.

As part of the reforms, those aged between 45 and 65 years with at least a degree qualification will be eligible to serve as Group Supervisors. Their service tenure will range from 15 to 90 days. Group Supervisors will oversee the activities of volunteers in various departments, submit grading reports to officials, and ensure that services are rendered with discipline and commitment.

To enhance the quality of volunteer training, TTD is collaborating with IIT-Ahmedabad and the State Planning Department. The curriculum will focus on Tirumala’s spiritual significance, TTD’s services for pilgrims, and the values of seva. Volunteers participating in Srivari Seva are provided darshan of Lord Venkateswara, laddu prasadam, free accommodation, and meals during their service.

Naidu further said that TTD is preparing plans to extend Srivari Seva services to its hospitals – SVIMS BIRRD, Ayurvedic Hospital, Paediatric Hospital, and Aswini Hospital, so that patients can also benefit from voluntary services. He also noted that several Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have expressed interest in joining Srivari Seva, and that TTD is considering avenues to accommodate skilled professionals from different fields. However, he clarified that only Hindus are eligible to apply for the Srivari Seva programme.