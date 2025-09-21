TTD member alleges massive scam in Parakamani during YSRCP rule

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy has levelled sensational allegations against the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, accusing its key leaders of looting the temple’s hundi collections on a massive scale estimated at about Rs.100 crores.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Saturday, along with fellow board member and TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy, showing video evidence, Bhanu Prakash alleged that even foreign currency donations, including US dollars offered by devotees, were siphoned off during YSRCP’s tenure. He further claimed that portions of these funds were diverted to the Tadepalli Palace, the then Chief Minister’s residence.

He pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh High Court recently ordered a fresh probe into the Parakamani theft case involving one employee Ravi Kumar, directing the CBCID to investigate and submit a sealed report by October 13. Though the case had earlier been closed through Lok Adalat, the High Court’s intervention has revived the investigation.

Accusing senior TTD officials who served under the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration of complicity, Bhanu Prakash warned that once the sealed report is submitted, “several key figures are bound to end up in jail.” He added that during the era of Sri Krishnadevaraya, such thefts would have warranted capital punishment.

According to him, daily misappropriation of Rs 10–12 lakh took place in TTD during the previous regime, enabling those involved to acquire multiple properties, including assets registered in Chennai. He also cited the vigilance report, which allegedly stated that the Lok Adalat settlement was reached under ‘severe police pressure.’

Taking aim at former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who called himself as ‘Govindadasu,’ Bhanu Prakash questioned his role at the time of the scandal. He alleged that crucial CCTV footage was deliberately erased and added that irregularities extended beyond Parakamani to Tulabharam offerings as well.

He further claimed that one of the officials involved is set to turn approver and expose shocking details. Bhanu Prakash concluded by asserting that after the completion of the Srivari Brahmotsavams, those who had aided the previous administration would be removed from TTD.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh criticised that during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s five-year rule, corruption and lawlessness dominated Andhra Pradesh and they did not spare even Tirumala’s sacred wealth.

He took to ‘X’ to lambast at the previous YSRCP administration saying that with the backing of the then TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and the blessings of the Tadepalli Palace, large-scale theft reportedly took place in the Parakamani, with crores siphoned off and invested in real estate. Despite warnings from Chandrababu Naidu not to insult Lord Venkateswara, Jagan’s regime allegedly continued such acts, even looting the Parakamani. Now, with video evidence surfacing, reports suggest that the accused themselves are preparing to reveal details of the YSRCP regime’s misdeeds.