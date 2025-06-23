TTD plans transformation of Akashaganga, Papavinasanam

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to implement an extensive redevelopment of the Akashaganga and Papavinasanam teerthams in Tirumala. The initiative aims to restore their spiritual aura, improve ecological balance, and modernise facilities for thousands of daily visitors.

The proposed upgrades were recently presented before the TTD Board and have received formal approval. Akashaganga and Papavinasanam, which together attract close to 12,000 pilgrims each day, are currently grappling with multiple infrastructural challenges.

These include traffic bottlenecks, limited parking, unauthorised hawker stalls, scattered and unaesthetic shops, unclear signage, and deteriorating pathways.

To tackle these issues, the TTD’s Urban Design & Planning Cell is preparing comprehensive conceptual plans that centre on spiritual enrichment and sustainable development. As part of the vision, the layout of shops will be redesigned to create a uniform and visually appealing atmosphere.

New parking areas for cars, two-wheelers, and buses will be developed, along with modern conveniences such as clean restrooms, storage lockers, and seating arrangements.

A TTD official said that these sacred spaces deserve surroundings that reflect their sanctity. TTD is committed to creating serene spiritual zones, landscaped open spaces, and well-marked, safe pathways that allow pilgrims to move peacefully and purposefully.

Key elements of the revamp also include the elimination of encroachments along pathways and roads, the introduction of spiritually themed lighting, and the use of traditional temple architecture to reinforce the religious identity of the areas.

Improved signage will guide pilgrims more effectively, enhancing both convenience and the devotional atmosphere. Once implemented, the project is expected to significantly streamline traffic flow, regulate commercial activity, and rejuvenate the natural environment at both teerthams.

The TTD’s efforts mark a progressive step toward setting new standards in infrastructure development at pilgrimage sites.