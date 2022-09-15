TTD releases booklet on Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy on Wednesday released the booklet on Tirumala Brahmotsavams 2022, containing the details of day-wise programmes during the nine day religious celebrations including the Vahana sevas being held in the Mada streets outside the temple, rituals being performed to the deities in the shrine and the devotional programmes including music discourses.

The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams which will commence on September 27 will conclude on October 5 expected to attract huge congregation of devotees from all over the country as the temple management decided to allow pilgrim participation i.e. to witness the Vahana sevas, the main attraction of the nine day fete, after a gap of two years due to pandemic Covid.

The important days include Dhwajarohanam on September 27, Garuda Seva on October 1, Swarna Ratham on October 2, Rathotsavam on October 4 and Chakra Snanam on October 5.

Joint executive officers Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, DLO Reddeppa Reddy, DyEO Board Cell Kasturi Bai were also present.