TTD releases Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for January 2025

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has released the Special Entrance Darshan tokens for the January 2025 today at 10 am. The TTD has advised the devotees to make use of the opportunity and book the tickets at official website of TTD.

On the other hand, the TTD will also release the accomodation quota for the January 2025 today. The devotees are entitled to book the tickets only through official website.

Here is how to book the SED tokens

Step 1: Visit Tirupati balaji website

Step 2: The user will be directed to new TTD page and will be in virtual queue for few minutes and asks to enter mobile number abd captcha.

Step 3: Six digit OTP sent to the mobile should be entered in the next page and login to get into Special Entry Darshan availability page.

Step 4: Select the date as per your plan followed by selecting darshan time slot and number of people.

Step 5: Fill in all the details of the devotees planning for darshans.

Step 6: Select the identity proof be it Aadhaar, PAN, Passport (for NRI devotee) to be produced at the temple for entry into the temple.

Step 7: The website will direct you to the payment page where the users had to pay fee online and download the booked ticket.