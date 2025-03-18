TTD to accept recommendation letters of TG people’s representatives

Tirumala: The TTD will provide Srivari darshan based on the recom-mendation letters of the people’s representatives of Tel-angana State as per the instructions of Chief Minis-ter Chandrababu Naidu with effect from March 24.

As part of this, the recommendation letters of public rep-resentatives from Telangana State regarding VIP break darshan will be received only on Sundays (For darshan on Mondays) and Mondays (For darshan on Tuesdays).

Similarly, the recommendation letters regarding Rs 300 darshan tickets will be received only on Wednesdays and Thursdays (for darshan on same day). Only one recom-mendation letter per person (not exceeding 6 members) for darshan will be accepted.

So far the letters of recommendation received from the public representatives of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday for VIP break darshan on Monday will henceforth be accepted on Saturdays for darshan on Sundays.

The TTD has decided to this extent, after considering all the points which were discussed at length keeping in mind the accommodation facilities available at Tirumala, the darshan timings and slots of other devotees.

The devotees are requested to keep note of these changes and cooperate with TTD.