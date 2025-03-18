Live
TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for June
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the online release of the quota for Srivari Arjitha Seva, which includes Suprabhatham, Thomala, Archana, and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana for the month of June. The registration will commence at 10 am on Tuesday, with devotees able to access the electronic lucky dips until 10 am on the 20th of June. Tickets will then be made available at 10 am on the 21st.
Additionally, the quota for Anga Pradakshinam tokens will be released at 10am on the 22nd, while the Srivani Trust Break Darshanam quota will follow at 11am. At 3 pm on the same day, free special entry darshan tokens for the elderly, chronically ill, and disabled individuals will be available online. Finally, tickets priced at Rs. 300 will be released at 10am on the 24th.
For further information, devotees are encouraged to visit the official TTD website at https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.