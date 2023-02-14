TTD to release darshan tokens of February quota for elderly, Physically Challenged today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has given good news to the devotees of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala announcing the release of darshan tickets for the elderly, Physically Challenged, and people suffering from chronic disease.



The darshan tokens for the February quota from 22 to 28 will be released today at 9 am through online. The TTD officials suggested booking free darshan tokens online by visiting the official website of the temple.

The TTD has already released the Rs. 300 special darshan tickets for February from 22 to 28 to the common devotees on Monday along with the Arjitha Seva tickets. The TTD has allowed the Arjitha Seva tickets through two lucky dips and asked the devotees to pay the fee through the enabled link by 12.30 PM on February 14.