TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for March 2023 from today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam will release Rs.300 special darshan tickets quota for the month of March on Friday (February 24) at 10 am. The TTD will also release Angapradakshinam tokens for the months of April and May will be from 2 pm onwards and the quota of Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Dipalankara Seva virtual service tickets and related darshan tickets for the month of March at 4 pm.



Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has released an announcement regarding the release of darshan tickets appealed to the devotees to take note of this and book tokens online. At the same time, they are advised to be careful about fake websites and book tickets on their official website.





On the other hand, TTD has resumed the issuance of Srivani tickets offline from Wednesday at its Gokulam office in Tirumala. 750 tickets have already been released online in the month of February and 150 Srivani tickets will be issued daily till 28th. The TTD will release 1000 Srivani tickets with 500 online, 400 at Gokulam office in Tirumala and 100 at Tirupati airport. It has been revealed that devotees will be issued tickets only if they attend directly with their Aadhaar card.