TTD to release tokens for Sri Srinivasa Divyanugrah Homam in Alipiri

Highlights

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam will release the tickets for the special Homam of Sri Srinivasa Divyanugrah at Sapta Gau Pradakshina Mandir in Alipiri to be held from the 23rd of this month today.

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam will release the tickets for the special Homam of Sri Srinivasa Divyanugrah at Sapta Gau Pradakshina Mandir in Alipiri to be held from the 23rd of this month in a while. The price of the ticket is slated as Rs. 1000 per each.

Dharma Reddy has inspected the arrangements for the homam at Alipiri and it has been announced that 100 tickets will be allocated each day. Half of these tickets will be available online and the other half offline. It has been clarified that devotees who participate in the homam by paying Rs. 1000 will not have any darshan facility.

Additionally, it has been mentioned that only a couple has the opportunity to participate in the homam, the other members will not be able to attend. Meanwhile, the rush of devotees in Tirumala continues, and are waiting in 26 compartments.

