TTD to set up replica of Lord’s temple

Tirumala : As the prestigious Kumbh Mela event is all set to be held at Prayagraj (Allahabad) in UP from January 13, 2025 to February 26, 2025, the TTD as a part of promoting Hindu Sanatana Dharma across the country sought the Kumbh Mela authority for an appropriate place to set up a model temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy for the sake of nationwide devotees.

In connection with this, TTD JEO (Health and Education), Gowthami formally met the Kumbha Mela Authority officer Vijay Kiran Anand at Prayagraj on Saturday. The Kumbh Mela authorities have allotted a piece of land to the extent of 2.5 acre in the sixth sector for TTD to set up the replica temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.Later, the JEO also inspected the land allotted to TTD by the Kumbh Mela authorities along with the recce team of TTD officials and made some valuable suggestions to the team of officers on the arrangements to be made for the mega religious event keeping in view especially the North Indian devotees who throng the event.

The recce team included HDPP secretary Sriram Raghunath, SE-1 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, EE Surendranath Reddy and others.