TTD trusts see record flow of donations worth Rs. 918.6 cr

Tirupati: Reaffirming their faith in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and in Lord Venkateswara, devotees have donated a record Rs 918.6 crore to various charitable trusts of the temple administration over the past eleven months — between November 1, 2024, and October 16, 2025.

TTD officials said donations have surged notably after the present trust board assumed charge, with the inflow of funds reflecting renewed public confidence under the leadership of chairman BR Naidu and the newly formed coalition government. The consistent rise, they added, highlights devotees’ growing participation in TTD’s social and philanthropic initiatives.

Among the trusts, the SV Annadanam Trust, which serves free meals to thousands of pilgrims daily, received the lion’s share of Rs 338.8 crore. The Srivani Trust, supporting temple infrastructure development, followed with Rs 252.83 crore, while the Sri Balaji Arogya Vara Prasadini Scheme, aimed at making available the cutting edge medical technology to every individual at SVIMS, collected Rs 97.97 crore.

Other major recipients included the SV Pranadana Trust (Rs 66.53 crore), SV Gosamrakshana Trust (Rs 56.77 crore), SV Vidyadana Trust (Rs 33.47 crore), and the BIRRD Trust (Rs 30.02 crore). Donations also flowed into smaller trusts such as the SV Sarvashreyas Trust (Rs 20.46 crore), SV Vedaparirakshana Trust (Rs 13.87 crore), SVBC Trust (Rs 6.29 crore), and the SVIMS Trust (Rs 1.52 crore), underscoring the breadth of causes supported by devotees.

In a notable shift, a majority of contributions, Rs 579.38 crore were made through online platforms, while Rs 339.20 crore came via offline channels. Officials observed that this growing digital preference among devotees signals how technology is transforming modes of religious giving.

Chairman Naidu has instructed officials to extend all courtesies to donors and maintain transparency in fund utilisation. He also appreciated devotees who, beyond monetary contributions, have supported infrastructure improvements, medical equipment procurement, and technological advancements across TTD institutions.

TTD authorities said the record-breaking donations stand as a powerful reflection of devotees’ unwavering devotion to Lord Venkateswara and their trust in TTD’s welfare and service-oriented initiatives.