TTD vows enhanced medical services at SVIMS

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is poised for a major transformation, with sweeping reforms on the horizon, according to recommendations made by an expert committee led by former TTD Executive Officer Dr IV Subba Rao. TTD Chairman BR Naidu highlighted this during the SVIMS Governing Council meeting on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Naidu said that the committee, constituted three months ago under Dr Subba Rao’s leadership, had conducted an in-depth study and submitted a comprehensive report. The report addresses key areas including infrastructure, human resources, medical equipment, engineering works, advanced healthcare delivery, expert recruitment, and resource mobilisation. “The report will be deliberated upon by the TTD Board and appropriate action will be taken based on the directions of the State Government,” Naidu said. TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao stated that SVIMS, a prestigious institution, was brought under TTD’s management in 2021 and is receiving full support from the trust. “TTD is extending annual grants worth Rs.60 crore along with an additional Rs 100 crore through various trusts including the Employees Health Scheme and SV Pranadana Trust,” he said. As part of its forward-looking initiatives, SVIMS is currently undertaking construction of new buildings tailored for future healthcare needs, including a state-of-the-art oncology block and paediatric health facilities. The expert committee has also looked into issues such as faculty shortages, infrastructure bottlenecks, and strategies for attracting qualified medical professionals.

Prior to the meeting, Chairman Naidu inspected the under-construction cancer block, which features 391 beds, five advanced operation theatres, and high-end medical equipment. He also interacted with patients undergoing treatment in the Cardiothoracic Surgery Department and inquired about the medical services provided.

The meeting was attended by Expert Committee Chairman Dr IV Subba Rao, members Dr JSN Murthy, Tejomurthula Ramoji, Dr Chennamchetty Vijay Kumar, SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, TTD Board Member N Sadasiva Rao, JEO V Veerabrahmam, and CE Satyanarayana. Special Chief Secretary of Health department MT Krishna Babu, TTD Board Member Suchitra Ella, and Endowments Secretary Vinay Chand took part virtually.