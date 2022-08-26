Tulasi Reddy condemns 'anarchic' rule in state

Kadapa (YSR district): Expressing deep concern over attack on TDP national president N ChandraBabu Naidu's convoy during his tour in Kuppam, Pradesh Congress President (PCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy alleged that anarchic rule is going on in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to media persons at Vempalle on Friday, the PCC leader wondered what would be the security of common man when a leader like former chief minister N Chandrababu had to faced such a bitter experience from YSRCP activists during visit to his own constituency. "This incident indicates that there will be a possibility of life threat to the former chief minister who ruled the state for 14 years," he said.

While questioning the credibility of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who is maintaining silence over the issue, the PCC working president asked would it have been possible for Jagan to continue his Praja Sankalpa Yatra (PSY) from Idupulapaya to Srikakulam if Naidu showed such intolerance to opposition leader.

He said that destroying Anna canteen in Kuppam shows the total failure of law and order in AP. "Time has come to end the anarchic rule of YSRCP. The people are waiting for an opportunity," he said.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders headed by party Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy staged a protest on Friday condemning the attack on party national president N Chandrababu Naidu's convoy. They demanded stringent action against the culprits involved in the incident.