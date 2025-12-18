Two arrested, Rs 20.20L worth valuables recovered

Ongole: Prakasam district police have solved a major theft case that occurred during a wedding ceremony, recovering stolen property worth approximately Rs 20.20 lakh.

Explaining the case and arrest details at the District Police Office, District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju said the incident occurred on November 27 at around 10 pm at Brindavanam Kalyana Mandapam in Ongole. The complainant, Gundavarapu Kishore Kumar, was performing his daughter’s wedding at the venue, and kept with him a bag containing 158 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 1.35 lakh in cash. Some identified persons took the bag and left the place by the time he went into the pandal to bless his daughter and son-in-law.

He listed the stolen items, which included a gold bangle (50 grams), a gold chain with a tiger-claw pendant (30 grams), another gold chain (50 grams), two diamond rings (18 grams), and gold earrings (10 grams), totalling approximately Rs 20.30 lakh. The SP said that a special team, under the supervision of DSP R Srinivasarao and led by Circle Inspector T Vijaya Krishna, traced the accused to Sansi village in Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. On December 14, police arrested two suspects, Hari Om (25) and Vikas (21), along with two juveniles, recovering gold worth 158 grams and Rs 1.25 lakh cash. The SP commended the investigating team for their exceptional work andannounced rewards.