Two Dead and Many Injured in Series of Road Accidents near Eluru in AP

In the early hours of Wednesday, a series of road accidents occurred on the national highway near Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals and leaving numerous others seriously injured. The condition of several victims remains critical.

According to reports, the first accident involved an RTC bus colliding with a lorry. The ultra deluxe bus, traveling from Kakinada to Guntur, struck the lorry from behind. Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported among the 12 passengers on board, who were promptly taken to the Eluru government hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

In a separate yet simultaneous accident on the same highway, a container lorry rear-ended a super luxury RTC bus en route from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada. There were 15 passengers on board during the collision, but thanks to timely avoidance by those seated in the back, there were no fatalities. The driver and cleaner of the container lorry fled the scene immediately following the accident. Authorities are actively investigating this incident as well.

The police responded quickly to both accident sites, providing assistance and transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. The police have issued a statement urging all drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.