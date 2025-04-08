  • Menu
Two GVMC employees land in ACB net

Highlights

  • A data entry operator and outsourced supervisor demand Rs 40,000 to issue death certificate to a person
  • They were caught by ACB while accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

Visakhapatnam: A data entry operator D S S N P Chandra Shekhar and an outsourced supervisor B Venkata Ramana were caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau officials while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 at the Gnanapuram office of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Based on the complaint lodged by the complainant M Bhanu Prakash, the ACB sleuths laid a trap. The complainant’s father died at Marripalem railway track on January 1. The family belongs to Narayanapuram village of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

When the complainant approached the GVMC staff for the death certificate, they demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 for it. Following which, the complainant directly approached the ACB officials.

Based on the trap laid by the ACB sleuths, the complainant made a deal with the staff for Rs 20,000.

The GVMC staff was caught red handed while receiving the bribe here on Monday. A case was registered and the ACB officials will produce the accused before the court Tuesday.

