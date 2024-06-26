Two held for murder of UP worker

Ongole: The Prakasam police solved a murder case within 24 hours of receiving the complaint, arrested two accused, and seized the weapon and the motorbike used in the crime.

The Additional SP Crimes, SV Sridhar Rao explained that the Ongole Taluk police received a complaint from the VRO of Pernamitta, Sanjeev Rao on Monday evening that a dead body was found in the Sagar canal on Mangamoor and Pernamitta road.

After registering the complaint, the police found that the name of the dead person was Vineet Srivastava, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who came to Chimakurthy about 20 days ago, for work.

In the investigation, the police found that a person Dhruv Chandra Varma, native of Uttar Pradesh, came to Ongole about 20 years ago and worked as a POP (False Ceiling) mason and lives in Sujatha Nagar.

He brings assistants from Uttar Pradesh to work for him and provides accommodation on the ground floor of his house. The victim, Vineet Srivatsava also came to Ongole to work for Dhruv Chandra Varma. On June 23, he asked the mason for Rs 10,000 to go to his native place to attend his brother’s marriage. The mason didn’t buy his reason and said he couldn’t pay him as he hadn’t completed at least a month working for him. He entered into an argument with the mason, and his other assistant Ram Charan of Uttar Pradesh, over money and threatened the mason that he would kill him.

On the night of June 23, the mason and his assistant feared that Vineet Srivatsava would kill them if left like that, and planned to kill him instead. In the guise of bringing girls to the room, they convinced him to go along with them.

They made him sit between them on the motorbike and went to the Sagar canal side on the Mangamoor Pernamitta road. There they quarrelled with Vineet Srivatsava once again. The mason Dhruv Chandra Varma took a knife he brought with him, and stabbed in the stomach of Vineet Shrivatsava. As he fell, the mason slit the throat while Ram Charan held the hands of the victim. They threw the dead body into the canal and left the scene.

By investigation, the police found that Dhruv Chandra Varma and Ram Charan killed Vineet Srivatsava, and arrested them. They recovered the knife and motorbike used for the crime from them.

The additional SP said that the SP Garud Sumit Sunil appreciated the police officers involved in the investigation including Ongole DSP M Kishore Babu, II Town CI S Jagadeesh, Taluk SI M Vijay Kumar, and others for cracking the case in less than 24 hours.