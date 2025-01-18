Two killed in collision of two buses in Suryapet

A devastating road accident occurred near SV Engineering College in Suryapet district, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The collision took place between two private buses, one of which was struck from behind by a speeding Travel bus.

According to eyewitness accounts, the bus in front was traveling at a slower pace due to a speed breaker when the bus behind failed to notice and collided with it at high speed. The impact was so severe that it shattered the windows of the front bus, leading to chaos.

In a tragic turn of events, the cleaner of the front bus, identified as Sai, fell onto the road as the windows broke. He was then struck by the Travel bus that had caused the accident, resulting in his immediate death at the scene. Additionally, a passenger on the front bus suffered a heart attack amid the chaos and subsequently lost his life; both deceased were reported to be residents of Guntur.

Emergency services and local police swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct rescue operations. Passengers were left in a state of panic following the horrific accident, and authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. The community mourns the loss of life as further details continue to emerge.