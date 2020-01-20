Two men attempt rape on dumb woman in Guntur district

Guntur: In spite of the implementation of the Disha Act, the sexual assault on women and girls are on the rise across the state. Recently, two persons have tried to rape a dumb woman in Narnepadu village at Muppalla mandal of Guntur district.

The men who noticed the woman entered the house when her husband was away and tried to rape her. The woman somehow managed to escape from them and disclosed the matter with her husband.

Immediately, they approached the police station and lodged the complaint. On receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and identified the accused as Ravipati Gopi and Kanumuri Laxman Rao, who flew away from the village.