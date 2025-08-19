Two non-official members join APPCB

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officially inducted two new non-official members, Dr. Panchakarla Naga Sandeep from Visakhapatnam and Nagalapati Nageswara Raju from Chittoor district, on Monday. The appointments were made by the Andhra Pradesh Department of Environment, Forests, Science & Technology.

The induction ceremony, held at the APPCB Head Office here, was attended by APPCB Chair-man Dr P Krishnaiah (Retd. IAS), Member Secretary Saravanan (IFS), and MLC Konidela Na-gababu.

Nagababu congratulated the new members and encouraged them to play an active role in the board’s efforts toward environmental protection, awareness, and pollution control. Dr. P. Krishnaiah stated that the government’s decision to appoint non-official members would en-hance public participation in environmental initiatives.

A third appointee, Bhagavatula Venkata Sandeep from Visakhapatnam, is yet to formally join the board.

The event was also attended by Chief Environmental Engineer M. Rajashekhar, Sen-ior Administrative Manager Vennela Srinu, and other officials and staff members.