Two Reddy families dominate Allagadda

Nandyal (Allagadda): Allagadda is the constituency in Nandyal district which is notorious for factionism. Again, it is the two Reddy families who are always engaged in a fierce fight for the seat.

The two families who have been holding sway are Bhuma and Gangula families. Either one of the family would rule the constituency. This constituency saw 17 elections since 1967. Of them, there were byelections five times due to various reasons. It may be noted that Allagadda is the only constituency where more number of byelections were held.

Allagadda has six mandals: Sirivella, Allagadda, Uyyalawada, Chagalamarri, Dornipadu and Rudravaram. It has a total voter strength of 2,20,462. Of them, 1,11,479 are women. The dominating communities in the constituency are Muslims, Balijas and Reddys followed by SC/ST and others.

The famous freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy hails from Uyalawada. Even the famous Ahobilam Narasimha Swamy temple is also located here in Allagadda constituency. World famous statues have been sculptured here in Allagadda. Earlier in 1953, Allagadda was in Kovelakuntla constituency and later in 1955 it became part of Sirivella constituency. Allagadda was declared as an Assembly constituency in 1962.

Since 1962 the constituency was ruled by members of two families. There was and is a bitter rivalry between Bhuma and Gangula families. Gangula Thimma Reddy, father of present YSRCP MLA Gangula Bijendranath Reddy, was MLA in 1967. He served the constituency for two consecutive terms, 1967-1972 and 1978-1980. Later, Gangula Pratap (Bijendra’s paternal uncle) entered politics in 1980. While Gangula Thimma Reddy was MLA, S V Subba Reddy (father-in-law of deceased Bhuma Nagi Reddy) was his rival. Since then, the two families have been fighting for dominance in the constituency which I still continuing.

The 2024 general election is going to be a big and tough fight between these two groups. Bhuma Akhila Priya who lost both of her parents, mother Bhuma Shobha Nagi Reddy in a car accident and father Bhuma Nagi Reddy due to ill-health, would contest the election on her own strength.

In fact, she is aspiring for Nandyal MLA seat and wants to field her brother Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy from Allagadda. She is mobilising all possible support from the constituency voters. Political sources say the TDP high command is thinking to give MP seat if Allagadda seat is given to her brother. The Nandyal seat is almost declared to former minister NMd Farooq closing the door for ex-MLA Bhuma Bhramananda Reddy. There is a bleak chance to Akhila Priya getting Nandyal ticket.

It is also learnt that Bhuma Mounica Reddy, younger sister of Akhila Priya and wife of cine actor Manchu Manoj, wants to contest in polls. Sources say if Allagadda is given to Jana Sena Party as part of alliance with TDP, she may try to get the seat from Jana Sena. Manchu Manoj hails from Kamma community and they hope that the community would stand by them.

On the other hand, two persons from Gangula family are enjoying the political power. Gangula Bijendranath Reddy was elected from YSRCP and is the present MLA of Allagadda and his father Gangula Prabhakar Reddy is MLC. YSRCP is most likely to field Bijendranath Reddy in 2024 too.

Gangula Thimma Reddy is presently in BJP. Due to splits among the family members, he is maintaining distance father-son duo. It is said he is ready to contest as MP from any party which gives ticket.