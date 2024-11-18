  • Menu
UBI gesture to 3 welfare hostels

Union Bank of India officials extending help to hostel students

Highlights

Vijayawada: The Union Bank of India under Empower Her and Power Him programme, extended help to three social welfare hostels in Payakapuram here on Saturday as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The UBI had provided thirty ceiling fans, 30 tube lights, three wet grinders, three mixies, three gas stoves, sintex water tank with a capacity of 2,000 litres, mosquito nets and sanitary napkins to the girls.

UBI general manager CVN Bhaskar Rao, regional manager M Sridhar, deputy zonal manager Sarada Murthy, deputy regional managers ISN Murthy and Harish Beta, AGM (SLBC) D Srinivas, chief manager Praveena, NTR district social welfare officer K Srinivasa Rao, district LDM K Priyanka and others participated.

