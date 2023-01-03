Uday Kumar takes charge as SCR Addl GM

Vijayawada (NTR District): P Uday Kumar Reddy assumed charge as the Additional General Manager of South Central Railway here on Monday. He belongs to 1986 batch of Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME). Earlier, he was holding the post of Chief Administrative Officer, Integral Coach Factory at Chennai.

Uday Kumar carries a rich working experience, having worked on Eastern Railway, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, South Central Railway and Southern Railway. During his illustrious career, he worked in several capacities on Indian Railways.

Commencing his service as Assistant Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Kharagpur, some of the prominent posts held by him includes Chairman, Railway Recruitment Board, Bangalore; Chief Workshop Manager, Lallaguda, South Central Railway; Divisional Railway Manager, Tirucirappalli, Southern Railway, Chief Workshops Engineer, Southern Railway; Chief Mechanical Engineer, Southern Railway and Chief Planning Engineer, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.