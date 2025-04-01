Live
- E-Khata to be available within two days after application is sent: BBMP
- Misappropriation of Rs 669.92 cr under MNREGA in State
- Central govt violating Article 93 of Constitution: MP Sagar Khandre
- India’s first dedicated toilet for the third gender inaugurated in Bengaluru
- CM Revanth Reddy to convene a meeting regarding HCU issue
- Kajol’s witty take on motherhood goes viral
- Screen use during bedtime may raise your risk of insomnia by 59pc
- Encouraging students to develop advanced solutions using LLM, Gen AI
- Check out the unique destinations for every explorer
- The importance of nurturing children for a brighter future
Ugadi Mahotsavam concludes in Srisailam
Highlights
Srisailam (Nandyal district): The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple concluded on Monday with grandeur and...
Srisailam (Nandyal district): The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple concluded on Monday with grandeur and devotion. On the final day, temple authorities organised Aswa Vahana Seva and Nija Alankaram to the presiding deities.
The day began with special prayers offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi in the early morning. Later in the evening, Aswa Vahana Seva was organised, where the processional deities were taken out on a procession on Aswa Vahanam.
Temple authorities adorned Goddess Bhramaramba Devi in Nija Alankaram, presenting the Goddess in her original divine form. The Devi was seen with eight arms, holding sacred weapons.
Next Story