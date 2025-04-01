Ugadi Mahotsavam concludes in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple concluded on Monday with grandeur and devotion. On the final day, temple authorities organised Aswa Vahana Seva and Nija Alankaram to the presiding deities.

The day began with special prayers offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi in the early morning. Later in the evening, Aswa Vahana Seva was organised, where the processional deities were taken out on a procession on Aswa Vahanam.

Temple authorities adorned Goddess Bhramaramba Devi in Nija Alankaram, presenting the Goddess in her original divine form. The Devi was seen with eight arms, holding sacred weapons.