Visakhapatnam: Extensive discussions were held on the latest modern treatments available for brain stroke, newly developed medical technologies, and their effective utilisation at the UM Stroke Update 2025’ Awareness Summit. Organised by Medicover Hospitals, the event was inaugurated by chief of neuro vascular intervention Shivashankar Dalai. He said that the programme is being conducted across the country highlighting the theme ‘UM stroke update’, and it has been receiving great support from the public. A total of 350 senior and junior doctors from various regions of Andhra Pradesh participated in the summit. Dr. Dalai emphasised the importance of identifying brain stroke in time using the FAST method (face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, time to call emergency) and seeking medical intervention immediately.

Senior neurologists, including Uday S. Limaye, Mathew Charan, and Aravind Varma Datla, participated in the event and shared their suggestions, expert opinions.