Unaided schools demand immediate fee reimbursement

Vijayawada: Representatives of the Federation of Unaided School Association urged the State government to immediately release fee reimbursement dues for private unaided schools. They stated that they continued to admit students even though the fees are unpaid, only to ensure that parents should not face difficulty and students’ education should continue.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the State Federation member K Tulasi Prasad, AP Private Unaided Schools Management Association president Paruchuri Srinivasa Rao, vice-president K Srikanth Babu, Independent Schools of Management Association president Bharat, and honorary president of the AP Private Schools Association Sundar Ram, noted that for the past three years, they have been providing free admissions to students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, but clarified that these are not free seats, and the government must reimburse the associated fees. They highlighted that no fee reimbursements have been made for the past three years. Regarding the 2025-26 admissions, they pointed out that the government issued a GO without establishing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) or determining the fee structure for the upcoming year, which has led to confusion.

The representatives clarified that they are not opposed to RTE 12(1)(C) admissions, stating that they admitted 38,000 students last year and have never expelled or troubled students, continuing to provide education.

However, they noted that fee reimbursements for these students have not been received. They mentioned that they approached the court regarding RTE Act admission process and received a favorable judgment. They affirmed their compliance with the government’s decision to allocate 25 percent of seats to underprivileged students. They emphasised that for admissions granted over the past three years, the per-child expenditure should be determined by a committee, pending dues should be cleared, and the process for new admissions should be initiated.