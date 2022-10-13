Unemployment main issue in graduate MLC polls: TDP

Nellore: TDP city president Dharmavaram Subba Rao appealed to the party activists and supporters to enroll themselves as voters for the ensuing MLC polls. He conducted a campaign for the East Rayalaseema graduate MLC polls constituency candidate DR Kancharla Srikanth in the 46 and 47 divisions in the city on Thursday.

TDP leader said the previous voters' list has been cancelled and all people including partymen should register their names freshly and distributed form-18 to people in the divisions for fast submission before the due date. Subba Rao said the ruling YSR congress has failed to provide avenues to jobless and this should be the focus for facing the elections.

He said the chief minister assured the people at the time of the election campaign that he would release job calendar in February every year and take up recruitment and now he totally forgot his promises after he came to power. He released job notifications for only 10,000 posts and claimed that they had fulfilled their promise.

Subba Rao said earlier Chandrababu Naidu was distributing an unemployment dole of Rs. 2,000 per month to them, and now Jagan Mohan Reddy was only focusing on political employment rather than supporting the youth in the state. Many industries are now on a backtrack due to no support from the state government and this is high time for youth to teach a fitting lesson to the ruling party, he said.