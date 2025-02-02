Union govt accords priority to agri sector, common people: Magunta

Ongole : Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy opined that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the eighth time, with a total outlay of Rs 50,65,345 crore for 2025-26, focuses heavily on agriculture and the middle class.

He observed that key budget allocations include Rs 1,71,437 crore for agriculture and farmer welfare, Rs 2,66,817 crore for rural development, Rs 4,91,073 crore for defence and Rs 2,33,211 crore for Home affairs.

The education and skill development sector received Rs 12,98,650 crores while healthcare received Rs 78,000 crore. Urban development department was allocated Rs 96,777 crore and the power sector received Rs 81,174 crore.

Magunta appreciated the initiatives including the new PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana for agricultural promotion, increasing Kisan Credit Card loan limits and higher interest subsidies for farmers.

He said that the government also announced plans for a 12.70 lakh tonne urea plant in Assam and a National Food Technology Institute in Bihar. The MP lauded the income tax exemption of up to Rs 12 lakh annual income, allocations for the development of 120 airports across the country, tax exemptions and reductions on electric vehicles, marine products, and various medicines, the addition of 75,000 medical seats and Rs 1.50 lakh crore loans to States.

MP Magunta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman, expressing hope that Andhra Pradesh, which has been facing financial difficulties since the State’s bifurcation, would receive special consideration in all matters.