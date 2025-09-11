Union govt should announce withdrawal of privatisation of VSP by year-end

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has to walk out of the NDA government as he failed to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from getting privatised, demanded former Union Minister and senior Congress party leader Chinta Mohan.

Carrying out a rally from Saraswati Park to Ambedkar statue in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday as part of the ‘padayatra’ embarked upon by the Congress from Kuppam to Ichapuram to protect Constitution and carry forward the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, the former Union Minister said, “Before December 31st, the Union Cabinet should announce withdrawal of 100 percent strategic sale of the VSP, otherwise, TDP should withdraw its support to the NDA government.”

Speaking on the occasion, former Union Minister and senior Congress party leader Chinta Mohan said that the Constitution in the country is in danger and underlined the responsibility of protecting it with the support of democrats.

The Central and State governments have failed to protect the rights of Dalits, he pointed out. Dalits are not being classified in BJP-ruled states. In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Stalin has set aside the Supreme Court order, but AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is focusing on the SC classification for political gains, alleged Chinta Mohan. The Dalit division that resulted in the separation of the united Andhra Pradesh would lead to separation of the country as well, the former Union Minister opined.

Keeping the unity and integrity of the country in view, Chinta Mohan appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to withdraw SC classification with immediate effect.

SC Employees Association leaders Ashok Babu and Dasari Chenna Keshavulu demanded the government that SC reservations should be increased to 20 per cent in line with the increased population. They appealed to the government that SC category should be applied to Dalit Christians.

After the NDA government came to power, attacks on Dalits have gone up, they alleged.

There was a conspiracy to separate Dalits, who were together as brothers, in the name of Mala and Madiga and to make them weak in the socio-economic and political fields, Ashok Babu and Chenna Keshavulu pointed out. They informed that a large number of public awareness programmes will be organised across the state in the coming days.

SC Employees Association leaders Rajendra, KBR Ambedkar, Venkata Rao, Surya Rao, Prakash, Sarath Babu and Naga Malleswari were present.