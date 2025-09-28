Union Minister assures support for aqua exporters

Rajamahendravaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma has assured that the Central and State governments will extend full cooperation for the growth of the aquaculture sector in the AP, which he described as a matter of national pride.

Speaking to The Hans India over the phone, the Minister said that a special meeting with prominent aqua exporters from the state was held on Saturday at the India Habitat Centre, Jacaranda Hall, in New Delhi.

During the meeting, an open house session was conducted to discuss the challenges faced by the industry, including the difficulties arising from high tariffs imposed by the USA, he added. Exporters and farmers raised several key concerns, which were discussed in detail.

Being an aqua farmer himself, Srinivasa Varma said he had a clear understanding of the problems faced by the sector. He added that he had already taken up these issues with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other concerned ministers for early resolution.

Varma also stated that prominent industrialists playing a key role in the growth of the aqua sector were felicitated during the meeting. Among those who attended were Avanti Feeds’ Indrakumar, Devi Sea Foods Chairman Brahmanandam, Devi Fisheries’ Surya Narayana, Jagadish Marine Exports’ Thota Jagadish, and Anand Sea Foods’ Anand Jogiraju, who also explained the prevailing situation to the Minister.