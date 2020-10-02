Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union chemical and fertilisers minister DV Sadananda Gowda and minister of state Mansukh Mandaviya launched the facility of fertilizers doorstep delivery to farmers on Thursday

"The state government introduced Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to assist farmers in every step from the purchase of seed to sale of their produce, which acts as a one-stop destination to address all the needs of farmers across the state," said the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said AP set up 10,641 RBKs near the village and ward secretariats, appointing B Sc Agriculture degrees graduates as agriculture and horticulture assistants to address farmers' issues.

The RBKs have been equipped with the required infrastructure such as digital kiosks where farmers can book seeds and meet their farm needs, which will be delivered in 48 hours.

Farmers can order fertilisers for home delivery in their villages.