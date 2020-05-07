 Top
Union Minister Kishan Reddy expresses shock over the gas leak in Visakhapatnam

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy expressed shock and extended condolences to the families of 5 people died due to gas leak in the early hours at a private firm in Vizag in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

He said hundreds of people have also been reportedly effected in the unprecedented and unfortunate event in Vizag. Taking to Twitter, Kishan Reddy said that he asked the Union Home Secretary, to provide all necessary assistance, to the state in tackling the situation unfolding out of the gas leak.

In the tweet, he wrote, "Hundreds of people have also been effected in the unprecedented and unfortunate event in Vizag, AP Spoke to the Home Secretary, GoI and requested him to provide all the required assistance to the state to tackle the difficulties."


The minister said that he had spoken to the AP Chief Secretary and DGP to take stock of the situation. Instructions were given to the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams to provide necessary relief measures. "I am continuously monitoring the situation," he said.

