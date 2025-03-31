Unique ‘Pidakala Samaram’ in Kurnool dist

Kairuppala (Kurnool district): A unique age-old ritual, ‘Pidakala Samaram’ is celebrated in Kairuppala village of Aspari mandal, every year on the day following Ugadi festival.

Unlike typical tales where elders separate lovers, this tradition revolves around a historic battle fought to uphold love. The village gears up for this remarkable event at Sri Bhadrakali Devi and Veerabhadra Swamy temple.

The story revolves around Bhadrakali Devi and Veerabhadra Swamy. When Veerabhadra Swamy delays their wedding, followers of Goddess Bhadrakali Devi believes that he is betraying the Goddess. When the Lord was going to the Goddess temple, her devotees attack the God with cow dung pellets and God’s followers also attack them. This confrontation eventually evolved into an annual tradition known as ‘Pidakala Samaram.’

During the event, villagers will split into two factions, representing devotees of Bhadrakali Devi and Veerabhadra Swamy. They engage in a playful yet intense battle by hurling mud pellets at each other. It is believed that those who get hit must visit both temples, offer prayers, and apply sacred ash to cleanse themselves. The following day, celestial wedding of Bhadrakali Devi and Veerabhadra Swamy will be conducted with grandeur.