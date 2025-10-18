UP, BSF lead medal tally

Mangalagiri: Uttar Pradesh and the Border Security Force (BSF) dominated the second All India Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26, organised under the Andhra Pradesh Police Department in collaboration with the All India Police Sports Control Board. The five-day event, held from October 13 to 17, concluded on Friday at the Andhra Pradesh Special Police Parade Ground, Mangalagiri.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, also chairman of the event, graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest and presented awards to winners in weightlifting, powerlifting, and yoga competitions. Weightlifting and powerlifting events were held at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, while yoga competitions took place at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Amaravati.

A total of 1,010 athletes from 32 teams representing various states, Union Territories, and central police forces participated. The competitions were fiercely contested, with athletes demonstrating exceptional skill, discipline, and sportsmanship, winning widespread admiration from spectators.

Overall Medal Tally in Weightlifting, Powerlifting, and Yoga: Uttar Pradesh topped with 37 medals, followed by BSF with 33, ITBP with 20, and Andhra Pradesh in 6th place with 11 medals.

Yoga (Individual Categories): BSF’s Soniya Kumari secured the highest medals among women, while Rajeev Kumar from Uttar Pradesh led in the men’s category.

Speaking at the event, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta praised the talent, dedication, and discipline of participating athletes, coaches, and support staff, noting their contributions enhanced the prestige of police forces. He commended the Andhra Pradesh Police team for organizing the cluster and ensuring athlete facilities, calling it a model for future competitions.

DGP Gupta emphasised that the weightlifting cluster reinforced the values of unity, health, and service among police personnel and extended gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University and VIT Amaravati for hosting the events.

Winners’ Highlights: Men’s Weightlifting Champion: CISF | Runner-up: Uttar Pradesh, Women’s Weightlifting Champion: CISF | Runner-up: Uttar Pradesh, Men’s Powerlifting Champion: Uttar Pradesh | Runner-up: Tamil Nadu, Women’s Powerlifting Champion: Uttar Pradesh | Runner-up: Tamil Nadu, Men’s Yoga Champion: BSF | Runner-up: Uttar Pradesh & ITBP, Women’s Yoga Champion: BSF | Runner-up: Rajasthan & ITBP