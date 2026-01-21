USA’s ‘Marquis Who’s Who’ honours badminton coach Anumula

Ongole: Veda Vyas Anumula, a talented coach from Chimakurti in Prakasam district, has brought international recognition to Andhra Pradesh by being honoured by the prestigious Marquis Who’s Who in early January 2026. The renowned biographical publication, which has chronicled accomplished professionals since 1899, recognized his exceptional contributions to badminton coaching and sports management.

Starting badminton at age 10, Veda Vyas became a national medalist by 13. Between 2010 and 2023, he represented the Badminton Association of India from Hyderabad, winning multiple state championships and seven national medals.

His coaching journey included serving as an assistant coach at Suchitra Badminton Academy (2020-2023), where he trained alongside Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and received mentorship from World Championships medalist Sai Praneeth B.

Despite facing six knee surgeries that ended his competitive career, Veda Vyas transformed this setback into coaching excellence. Currently, based in the United States, he serves as head coach and operations manager at Vistara Sports in Lewisville, Texas.