Use mechanised sanitation system for better performance

Tirupati: Municipal Administration Director Sampath Kumar urged the Corporation to take up more and more mechanised sanitation works to enhance the upkeep and cleanliness of the pilgrim city.

Sampath Kumar along with Regional Director Viswanath and Municipal Commissioner N Mourya on Wednesday held a meeting with the heads of various departments to review city development.

The Commissioner presented a detailed picture of the development activities and other department wise initiatives.

Addressing the meeting, the Director wanted all the departments to enhance their performance. Particularly, he emphasised on 100% door-to-door collection of household waste and also segregation of waste into wet and dry by every resident. The corporation also should step up its measures to control the mosquito menace.

Sampath wanted the corporation to speed up collection of taxes to improve the corporation’s financial position and also minimise power consumption to reduce electricity charges. The other areas, which he wanted the corporation to focus on include minimising diesel consumption and the expenses towards vehicle repairs. He also wanted the corporation to improve faculties and maintenance of night shelter.

Sampath Kumar directed the town planning wing to take up required measures to ensure planned growth of the city and engineering officials to accelerate the development works for completion and also turn their attention for the further development of the city. He also emphasised on finding out more resources for improvement of corporation revenue. Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, RO Sethu Madhav, Ravi, DCP Mahapatra, Haseem were present.