Use of helmet reduces injury risk: Judge

Rajamahendravaram : Principal District Judge Gandham Sunitha participated as the chief guest at a road safety awareness event organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Wednesday at the district court premises on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, Sunitha emphasised that wearing helmets is mandatory for all two-wheeler riders for their safety and highlighted the importance of helmet use in reducing injury risk during accidents.

She distributed helmets to two-wheeler riders, explaining that the initiative follows the Supreme Court and State High Court guidelines

She said the distribution event was made possible through collaboration with corporate entities under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), including banks and companies like Horlicks Factory and AP Paper Mills.

Additionally, 148 junior advocates received helmets, and bankers contributed 250 helmets for free distribution.

K Prakash Babu, Secretary of the DLSA and Senior Civil Judge; P Ramesh, Bar Association Secretary; T Srinivas, SBI Regional Manager; G Raghukumar, Chief Manager of Canara Bank; KVN Prasad, Manager of Bank of Baroda; as well as students from Arts College, SKR Women’s College, SKVT College, and junior advocates were present.