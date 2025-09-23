Live
- GHV Infra sets up subsidiary in UAE
- Raw Mango displays latest collection in Delhi
- Gold, silver prices skyrocket to fresh all-time highs
- Nursing home sealed over gender tests
- DIIs infuse record Rs 5.3L cRORE in 2025
- Ankurarpana to be held today at Tirumala as part of Brahmotsavam
- Stock markets fall on H-1B fee hike concerns
- Rate cut by 25 bps best option for RBI: SBI study
- Growth rate of core industries surges to 13-mth high in Aug
- Navaratri celebrations start at Lepakshi Temple
USO Inter-Schools Fest – 2025 held at Viswam HS
Highlights
Tirupati: United Schools Organisation of India (USO) Inter-Schools Fest – 2025 was organised at Viswam High School, Jeevakona on Monday, bringing...
Tirupati: United Schools Organisation of India (USO) Inter-Schools Fest – 2025 was organised at Viswam High School, Jeevakona on Monday, bringing together students from across the district to showcase their talent in painting, elocution, dance, drama, and science fair.
District Education Officer KVN Kumar, chief guest, distributed prizes to the winners and urged students to pursue holistic education.
Special guest Dr N Viswanatha Reddy, Chairman of Viswam Educational Institutions, emphasised that such events build leadership and confidence among students.
USO Secretary General Naina Jain highlighted USO’s 75-year commitment to nurturing student potential.
Next Story