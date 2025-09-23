USO Inter-Schools Fest – 2025 held at Viswam HS

Tirupati: United Schools Organisation of India (USO) Inter-Schools Fest – 2025 was organised at Viswam High School, Jeevakona on Monday, bringing together students from across the district to showcase their talent in painting, elocution, dance, drama, and science fair.

District Education Officer KVN Kumar, chief guest, distributed prizes to the winners and urged students to pursue holistic education.

Special guest Dr N Viswanatha Reddy, Chairman of Viswam Educational Institutions, emphasised that such events build leadership and confidence among students.

USO Secretary General Naina Jain highlighted USO’s 75-year commitment to nurturing student potential.