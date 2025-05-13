UTF stages protest over education issues

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district unit of the United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) staged a protest on Monday, demanding a resolution to various issues arising from school reorganisation, transfers, and promotions. The demonstration was held in front of the District Education Officer’s (DEO) office in Rajamahendravaram under the leadership of district president P Jayakar and general secretary A Shareef.

Speaking at the protest, UTF state secretary N Aruna Kumari expressed frustration that despite weekly meetings between officials and recognised teacher union leaders to discuss issues, the officials were not considering the union leaders’ suggestions.

She warned that the irrational decisions of the authorities could severely harm the education system.

District president Jayakar criticised the previous YSRCP government for introducing Government Order (GO) No 117, which, he claimed, disrupted the education system. He alleged that due to the reduction in the number of teachers, nearly ten lakh students were forced to enrol in private schools. He further accused the ruling coalition, which had promised to repeal GO No 117 and improve school facilities, of making similar harmful decisions.

General Secretary Shareef expressed concern that reducing the number of subject teachers in high schools was severely affecting educational standards. He demanded an immediate resolution to the pending issues of promotions and transfers. Shareef warned that if the government did not respond by the May 15th, UTF would organise a massive protest at Vidya Bhavan, the state headquarters.

Vice-president Vijaya Gowri stressed the need to prioritise not just model primary schools but also basic primary and secondary schools.

UTF members, including district treasurer EVSR Prasad, secretaries I Srimani, Ch Dayanidhi, K Ramesh Babu, Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao, Ch V Ramana, Manohar, Srinivas Murthy, Narsa Reddy, state executive member J Rupas Rao, and Prakash Rao, participated in the protest and submitted a representation to K Vasudeva Rao, District School Education Officer of East Godavari district.