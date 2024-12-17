Utilise tech to improve productivity: Minister

Puttaparthi: Minister for MSME and SERP development K Srinivas has stated that the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) were producing excellent results and generating massive employment to the jobless youth.

Addressing a review meeting here on Monday, Minister Srinivas said that lot of efforts were being put into the MSME sector through online portals single desk, PMEGP and AP exports.

He asked entrepreneurs to make good use of technology for boosting productivity. A vision document and 20 new policies have been framed to trigger industrial develop-ment, he pointed out.

Srinivas stated that industrial estates will be developed in every Assembly constituency in the State. These estates will generate 5 lakh jobs.

The integrated clean energy policy will transform the State into an energy hub. This sector is expected to create 7.5 lakh jobs. He said that discussions will be held at the State-level bankers’ meeting for financing of Central and State schemes meant for the welfare of weavers.

Srinivas said the Chief Minister’s Vision@2047 document will help in bringing more industries to the State and the region.