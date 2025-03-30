Vasantha Navratri Celebrations Kick Off at Indrakiladri, Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The much-anticipated Vasantha Navratri celebrations have officially commenced at Indrakiladri, drawing large crowds of devotees eager to partake in the festivities. Running from today until April 7, the celebrations will feature special flower processions over the next ten days, highlighting the vibrant cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion.

The festivities coincide with Ugadi, the traditional New Year festival in the region, prompting a significant influx of visitors to the temple. Devotees have flocked to the site to seek blessings and have darshan of the goddess, making this year’s celebrations particularly lively and joyous.

The temple authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for the visitors during this spiritually festive time. The community is invited to participate in and enjoy the various events lined up throughout the festival.