Live
- NSE changes lot size for Nifty Bank and Nifty Mid Select derivatives contracts
- South Korea: Worst-ever wildfires contained in Gyeongsang provinces
- Delhi CM listens to 'Mann Ki Baat', asks people to join development efforts
- J&K govt waives off stamp duty on transfer of property among blood relations
- J&K: LG visits hospital to enquire about security personnel injured in Kathua ops
- Won't happen again, assures CM Nitish while admitting past mistakes of quitting NDA
- Building a developed, inclusive Bharat will be true tribute to Babasaheb: PM Modi
- Lalu defamed Bihar in India & abroad with fodder scam, says Amit Shah
- Vasantha Navratri Celebrations Kick Off at Indrakiladri, Vijayawada
- Telangana chief minister unveils ambitious 'Future City' initiative during Ugadi celebrations
Vasantha Navratri Celebrations Kick Off at Indrakiladri, Vijayawada
The much-anticipated Vasantha Navratri celebrations have officially commenced at Indrakiladri, drawing large crowds of devotees eager to partake in the festivities.
Vijayawada: The much-anticipated Vasantha Navratri celebrations have officially commenced at Indrakiladri, drawing large crowds of devotees eager to partake in the festivities. Running from today until April 7, the celebrations will feature special flower processions over the next ten days, highlighting the vibrant cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion.
The festivities coincide with Ugadi, the traditional New Year festival in the region, prompting a significant influx of visitors to the temple. Devotees have flocked to the site to seek blessings and have darshan of the goddess, making this year’s celebrations particularly lively and joyous.
The temple authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for the visitors during this spiritually festive time. The community is invited to participate in and enjoy the various events lined up throughout the festival.