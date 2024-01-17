Vasupalli Ganesh meets Botsa Satyanarayana and his wife

MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of Visakha South Constituency mey Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and YSRCP Visakha MP candidate, Former Member of Parliament Botsa Jhansi and extended wishes. Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar expressed his happiness and congratulated Botsa Jhansi for being selected as the MP candidate for Visakha, a peaceful city under the leadership of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. They also discussed party matters.

Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar informed Minister Botsa that the YSRCP government will come to power again in 2024, and people have given their blessings to Jaganmohan Reddy's excellent leadership. He expressed his confidence that Botsa Jhansi, as the Visakha MP candidate, will win with a huge majority and proudly represent the YCP in Visakha.