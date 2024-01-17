Live
- RBI chief sees India's GDP growth at 7% in 2024-25 despite global challenges
- Kailash Gahlot inaugurates the services of Namma Yatri app in Delhi
- GODI India to set up Lithium giga factory in Telangana
- Calcutta HC allows BJP-backed outfit to hold Puja of Lord Ram at Kalighat on Jan 22
- Maha: MVA slams BJP as Filmfare-2024 awards to unveil in Gujarat
- Those who pose as patriots today did not fight against British but reconciled: Siddaramaiah
- Drama continues over Chandigarh mayoral poll
- No one has invited Lalu for Ram Mandir inauguration: Samrat Choudhary
- I'm a monk because of Ram Mandir movement: Yogi
- PM did nothing to resolve the Naga political issue: Rahul Gandhi
Just In
Vasupalli Ganesh meets Botsa Satyanarayana and his wife
MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of Visakha South Constituency mey Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and YSRCP Visakha MP candidate
MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of Visakha South Constituency mey Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and YSRCP Visakha MP candidate, Former Member of Parliament Botsa Jhansi and extended wishes. Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar expressed his happiness and congratulated Botsa Jhansi for being selected as the MP candidate for Visakha, a peaceful city under the leadership of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. They also discussed party matters.
Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar informed Minister Botsa that the YSRCP government will come to power again in 2024, and people have given their blessings to Jaganmohan Reddy's excellent leadership. He expressed his confidence that Botsa Jhansi, as the Visakha MP candidate, will win with a huge majority and proudly represent the YCP in Visakha.