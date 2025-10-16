Live
Veena bags best teacher award
Anantapur: Professor Dr C Veena of the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) Department of PVKK Institute of Technology, Anantapur has received the prestigious ‘Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Best Teacher Award – 2025”.
The award was presented at the *Soletē International Awards – 2025 organized by the Society for Learning Technologies (SOLETE) at a grand function held at Hotel Minerva Grand in Vijayawada on Monday
This award was presented to Dr. Veena by *Ministry of Education – CEO and AICTE Chief Coordinating Officer Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar garu*.
The organizers said that this award was given in recognition of her distinguished services in the teaching profession, innovative teaching methods and dedication to the development of students. P.V.K.K. Engineering College Chairman Dr. Palle Kishore Reddy personally congratulated Dr. Veena on this occasion. Expressing pride in her achievements, he said that this award has further enhanced the prestige of the college.
College Principal Dr. Bandi Ramesh Babu, Vice Principal Dr. Deepti Jordana, Dean Dr. Santosh Kumar Reddy, AO Dr. Manohar Reddy and others congratulated Dr. Veena.