Vellampalli slams CM for spreading ‘false propaganda’ on adulteration of ghee

Tadepalli/ Kadapa: YSRCP strongly criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his diversionary tactics and false propaganda in the State.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Sunday, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas questioned the undue focus on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the adulteration of ghee at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

He argued that if there was clear evidence of adulteration, a direct case should have been filed instead of creating unnecessary hype.

Vellampalli said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been spreading false propaganda on the adulteration of ghee used for making Tirumala laddus and warned that Naidu would eventually face consequences for misleading the public.

He also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stating that he has been using his spiritual fast as a distraction to cover up for Naidu’s false claims.

Speaking to the media in Kadapa, former MLA P Ravindranath Reddy ridiculed Naidu’s leadership, alleging that his government came to power through EVM manipulation and was focused on looting rather than governance.

He demanded a white paper on the State’s rising debts and criticised Naidu’s handling of the Vijayawada floods, warning that both public and divine retribution would soon follow.

The YSRCP leaders called for transparency and accountability from Chandrababu Naidu, urging the people to see through his diversion tactics. They suggested that the Chief Minister should focus on real issues affecting the State.