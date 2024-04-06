  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vellampally Srinivasa calls for success of Siddham meeting in NTR District

Vellampally Srinivasa calls for success of Siddham meeting in NTR District
x
Highlights

The YSR Congress Party (YCP) in NTR district is gearing up for the upcoming Siddham Sabha, with a preparatory meeting planned for April 12. Regional...

The YSR Congress Party (YCP) in NTR district is gearing up for the upcoming Siddham Sabha, with a preparatory meeting planned for April 12. Regional Coordinator, Rajya Sabha Members, District Presidents, MPs, MLAs, and other party leaders recently gathered to discuss the party's programs and the upcoming assembly.

During the meeting, YCP Party Vijayawada Central President and MLA Velampally Srinivasa Rao expressed confidence in the party's initiatives, stating that the people of the district are satisfied with the government's work. He also praised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, noting that no party leader in India has ever organized a meeting like Siddham Sabha.

Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu echoed the sentiments, stating that the people are eager to support Jagan Mohan Reddy once again. He highlighted the enthusiasm and dedication of the people in NTR district for the upcoming assembly.

The YCP leaders, including MP Keshineni Nani, MLA Malladi Vishnu, and Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, emphasized the party's commitment to serving the people and implementing initiatives that benefit the community. YCP Trade Union State President Punuru Gautham Reddy also reiterated the party's dedication to addressing the needs of the working class.

As preparations for the Siddham Sabha ramp up, the YCP leaders are confident that the people of NTR district will once again show their support for Jagan Mohan Reddy and the party's vision for the future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X