Vellampally Srinivasa calls for success of Siddham meeting in NTR District

The YSR Congress Party (YCP) in NTR district is gearing up for the upcoming Siddham Sabha, with a preparatory meeting planned for April 12. Regional Coordinator, Rajya Sabha Members, District Presidents, MPs, MLAs, and other party leaders recently gathered to discuss the party's programs and the upcoming assembly.

During the meeting, YCP Party Vijayawada Central President and MLA Velampally Srinivasa Rao expressed confidence in the party's initiatives, stating that the people of the district are satisfied with the government's work. He also praised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, noting that no party leader in India has ever organized a meeting like Siddham Sabha.

Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu echoed the sentiments, stating that the people are eager to support Jagan Mohan Reddy once again. He highlighted the enthusiasm and dedication of the people in NTR district for the upcoming assembly.

The YCP leaders, including MP Keshineni Nani, MLA Malladi Vishnu, and Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, emphasized the party's commitment to serving the people and implementing initiatives that benefit the community. YCP Trade Union State President Punuru Gautham Reddy also reiterated the party's dedication to addressing the needs of the working class.

As preparations for the Siddham Sabha ramp up, the YCP leaders are confident that the people of NTR district will once again show their support for Jagan Mohan Reddy and the party's vision for the future.